The Latest: 3 Italian mountain climbers die in Alps

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on climbing deaths and mountain rescues in Europe (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

News reports say three Italian mountain climbers have died, two of them after falling into a crevasse in the Italian Alps.

The Italian news agency ANSA says one of the victims had been rescued Sunday in grave condition but later died of their injuries. It said the two who died after falling were part of nine mountaineers roped together while climbing on a glacier in the Ademello Brenta Park near Trento in northern Italy. What caused the two to fall wasn’t immediately known.

On Saturday, an Italian climber died after being hit by boulders in the Valtellina Alpine area, further west of Trento near the border with Switzerland.

___

1 p.m.

The Austrian Red Cross says five mountain climbers have died in the Austrian Alps.

The head of rescue services Anton Voithofer tells the Austrian news agency APA that the five died Sunday in an accident at Mount Gabler, east of Innsbruck.

APA reported the five mountain climbers were part of a group of six. Rescue efforts are still underway and it is not clear what happened to the sixth person. Five helicopters are involved in the rescue efforts.

APA said the nationalities of the climbers have not been identified yet. It also wasn’t clear how exactly the five persons died.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.