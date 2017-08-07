BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Latest on Europe’s weather (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Romanian authorities have issued a flood warning for parts of western Romania after heavy rain following a weeklong heat wave.

The National Hydrology Institute issued a “yellow warning” for the Mures River in western Romania that will last until Monday evening. A statement said the heavy rainfall could produce torrents and flooding along the river.

Elsewhere, meteorologists forecast storms and heavy rain in west, northern and central Romania expected to last until Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain high, reaching a maximum of 36 C (93.2 F).

Highway authorities reported rock falls and landslides along Romania’s highest road, the Transalpina following heavy rain. The road was partially blocked at its highest point of over 2,100 meters (6,900 feet).

___

4:00 p.m.

Portugal’s airport management company says the summer travel plans of almost 15,000 passengers have been disrupted by strong winds that forced the cancellation of 101 flights to and from the Madeira Islands over the weekend through Monday.

ANA-Aeroportos de Portugal says 70 flights were cancelled on Sunday, though winds eased Monday and 11 flights managed to take off or arrive at the popular vacation destination off northwest Africa.

Officials say around 300 people had to spend the night at Madeira’s airport over the weekend, with hotels providing rooms for hundreds more.

Winds gusting up to 80 kph (50 mph) battered the island over the weekend. Some flights diverted to nearby Porto Santo island and travelled to Madeira by ferry.

Madeira and its airport are particularly exposed to bad weather in the Atlantic.

2:55 p.m.

A wildfire has broken out near the Adriatic coast in central Croatia, halting traffic on a key road.

The fire erupted around noon Monday (1000GMT) in the coastal Makarska area, engulfing pine trees and low shrubbery.

Authorities have halted traffic on the main road along the coast, sending travelers to smaller routes. They say a firefighting plane has been engaged to help put out the blaze.

Dozens of wildfires have erupted in Croatia and elsewhere in Europe amid an extremely hot and dry summer.

___

1:20 p.m.

Officials in Romania have retrieved the bodies of two teenage boys who drowned after bathing in a river to cool off during a heat wave.

Emergency officials in the northeast county of Neamt said they pulled out the bodies of a 15-year-old on Sunday and a 16-year-old on Monday morning. They had been swimming in the Siret river.

Emergency services spokesman Adrian Rotaru says that “these teens went into the river to cool off due to the heat wave…. we do not recommend bathing in unsupervised areas.”

Romania has been in the grips of a heat wave for the past week with temperatures reaching 42 C (107.6 F) in recent days. Officials say at least two people died last week.

___

10:45 a.m.

A heavy storm with strong winds and rain has hit the Balkans as the weather changed following a week of record high temperatures in the region and elsewhere in Europe.

Temperatures dropped Monday by 15 degrees in some areas, bringing relief after reaching more than 40 degrees Celsius (104F) last week.

In Croatia’s Istria peninsula, stormy winds late on Sunday uprooted trees and damaged roofs. Temporary traffic restrictions were imposed in some areas along the Adriatic coast late on Sunday and early on Monday.

In neighboring Serbia, sudden heavy rains hit a mountainous region in the west of the country late Monday before spreading to other parts of the country.

Meteorologists say the heat wave will return later in the week.

