The Latest: 1 dead as van rams bus stops in Marseille

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 5:58 am 08/21/2017 05:58am
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on a van ramming two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

French media are reporting that a van has rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille, killing one person and injuring another. Police have tweeted that an operation is underway and they are asking residents to avoid part of the scenic Old Port area.

Reports say the driver of the van has been arrested.

BFM-TV says a witness noted the license plate of the van and was able to give it to police. A woman was killed at the second bus stop and a man injured at the first. They were in different areas of Marseille, which is the second-largest city in France.

A motive for the attacks is not yet known.

The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.

11:30 a.m.

French media are reporting that at least one woman has died after a vehicle rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille.

They say a driver has been arrested in the scenic Old Port area of France’s second-largest city.

The regional La Provence newspaper and BFM-TV say that at least one woman has died.

The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.

Topics:
