501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Swiss woman indicted over…

Swiss woman indicted over bid to join IS group in Syria

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 4:53 am 08/24/2017 04:53am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s attorney general has indicted a Swiss woman suspected of trying to reach Syria to join the Islamic State group with her four-year-old child in tow.

The office of Attorney General Michael Lauber says the 30-year-old from the Zurich area, whose name wasn’t released, was indicted for alleged violations of laws banning al-Qaida, IS and associated extremist groups.

The indictment announced Thursday alleges that she travelled illegally with her child from Egypt to Greece in December 2015 in hopes of crossing from neighboring Turkey into Syria.

Greek authorities prevented her from continuing the journey and handed her over to Swiss authorities in January last year.

Switzerland’s intelligence agency estimates that 89 people have left Switzerland since 2001 to participate in jihad, including 75 who went to Syria and Iraq.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?