Swiss woman indicted over bid to join IS group in Syria

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s attorney general has indicted a Swiss woman suspected of trying to reach Syria to join the Islamic State group with her four-year-old child in tow.

The office of Attorney General Michael Lauber says the 30-year-old from the Zurich area, whose name wasn’t released, was indicted for alleged violations of laws banning al-Qaida, IS and associated extremist groups.

The indictment announced Thursday alleges that she travelled illegally with her child from Egypt to Greece in December 2015 in hopes of crossing from neighboring Turkey into Syria.

Greek authorities prevented her from continuing the journey and handed her over to Swiss authorities in January last year.

Switzerland’s intelligence agency estimates that 89 people have left Switzerland since 2001 to participate in jihad, including 75 who went to Syria and Iraq.

