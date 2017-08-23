501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Survey: Exports support eurozone…

Survey: Exports support eurozone growth despite euro rise

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 6:07 am 08/23/2017 06:07am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A closely-watched survey is showing that the eurozone economy is on course for another solid quarter of economic growth during the third quarter with exports holding up despite the rise in the value of the euro.

Financial information company IHS Market says its purchasing managers index for the 19-country single currency bloc rose to 55.8 in August from 55.7 the previous month. The increase was unexpected — most forecasters were predicting a modest fall.

Given that anything above 50 indicates expansion, the survey of the eurozone’s manufacturing and services sectors suggests that the region’s momentum has continued through the summer despite the recent appreciation in the euro.

The firm said the manufacturing sector was able to secure new export orders at their fastest pace in six-and-a-half years.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?