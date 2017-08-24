501.5
Sudan: Russian ambassador found dead in Khartoum residence

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 4:29 am 08/24/2017 04:29am
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s foreign ministry says Russia’s ambassador to the African country has been found dead in his residence in Khartoum.

In a statement carried by the state-run SUNA news agency on Wednesday, the ministry said Ambassador Mirgayas Shirinsky died Wednesday and offered its condolences to the government and people of Russia.

The ministry praised Shirinsky’s diplomatic efforts while in office but offered no details on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Shirinsky, who was in his 60s, had been in the Russian diplomatic service since 1977 and had previously served in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Rwanda.

He was appointed ambassador to Sudan in 2013.

