Storm in Germany kills 1 boy, hurts 4 as tree falls on tent

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 2:06 am 08/02/2017 02:06am
BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say one boy has been killed and four others have been injured when a tree fell on a tent during a storm.

The boys were part of a group of 21 people, including four minders, who were camping out near Rickenbach, on the Swiss border in Germany’s southwestern corner.

News agency dpa reported that police believe a strong gust of wind brought a 25-meter (82-foot) tree crashing down on a tent in the early hours of Wednesday. They didn’t give details on the age of the boys involved.

