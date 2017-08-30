501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spain wants Villar to…

Spain wants Villar to resign as head of soccer federation

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 6:07 am 08/30/2017 06:07am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s highest sports authority and its leading soccer officials want Angel Maria Villar to resign from the presidency of the Spanish soccer federation.

Villar was suspended for one year after he, his son and two other soccer officials were arrested on suspicion of corruption in July. He has since resigned from his vice presidencies of both FIFA and UEFA, but he has yet to renounce the leadership of the Spanish soccer federation, a position he has held since 1988.

Jose Ramon Lete, president of Spain’s Higher Council of Sports, said after meeting with Spanish soccer officials on Tuesday that “there is unanimity and a complete consensus that the best solution is for Villar to resign.”

Lete said if Villar refuses to step down, the council would consider proposing a no-confidence motion in November to oust him.

The federation’s interim president, Juan Luis Larrea, agreed that Villar must go, but in his own time.

“He will leave when he wants,” Larrea said. “Villar has been in the federation for 29 years and we have to give him time to leave.”

Lete and Larrea spoke after a meeting with the heads of Spain’s regional soccer federations.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?