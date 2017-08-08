501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spain arrests writer on…

Spain arrests writer on Turkish order alleging terrorism

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 6:41 am 08/08/2017 06:41am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested a Turkish-Swedish reporter and writer in Barcelona on an international arrest order from Turkey for alleged terrorism.

Barcelona National Police spokesman Jose Antonio Nin said Tuesday Hamza Yalcin was detained at Barcelona airport Aug. 3 and is now being held pending an extradition hearing. He said Yalcin has been handed over to National Court authorities.

Jonathan Lundqvist, head of the Swedish branch of Reporters Without Borders said the arrest was an attempt by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to show “he can reach critical voices even if they are not in the country.”

Lundqvist said Yalcin has written in the magazine, Odak Dergisi — which is critical of the Turkish regime — since he fled to Sweden in 1984. He said Spain has now to decide whether to hand him to Turkey where “over 100 other journalists have been charged by the Erdogan regime for similar crimes.”

___

This story has been corrected to give the order of the Turkish president’s names as Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?