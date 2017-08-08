Southampton signs midfielder Lemina for club record $24M

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has broken its transfer record to sign midfielder Mario Lemina for up to 20 million euros ($24 million) from Juventus.

The 23-year-old Gabon international joined the Premier League club on a five-year contract on Tuesday.

Southampton stated that the fee was a club record, but only Juventus announced the value of the deal. There is an initial fee of 17 million euros which could increase by a further three million euros depending on Lemina’s success with Southampton.

Lemina started his career in France with Lorient before joining Marseille in 2013. He initially joined Juventus on loan in 2015 before completing a permanent transfer a year later. Last season, Lemina won the Italian title and featured in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Lemina will be in contention to make his debut when Southampton opens its season against Swansea on Saturday. Clubs have until Aug. 31 to sign players before the transfer re-opens in January.

Watford, which plays Liverpool on Saturday, made Richarlison its fifth off-season signing on Tuesday. The 20-year-old Brazilian forward joined from Fluminense for 13 million pounds ($17 million).

