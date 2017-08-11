501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Soldier attack suspect brought…

Soldier attack suspect brought to Paris, still hospitalized

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 5:47 am 08/11/2017 05:47am
Share
French security forces and emergency vehicles surround a car, centre, on a highway between Boulogne-sur-Mer and Calais in northern France that authorities say was used in an attack on soldiers near Paris on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. French authorities say the driver was arrested and injured by police fire, and is considered the chief suspect in the attack on the soldiers. (AP Photo)

PARIS (AP) — A man suspected of ramming his car into French soldiers has been transferred to a Paris hospital but remains too badly injured to face questioning or prosecution.

A judicial official said the man was brought to the capital Friday by helicopter from a hospital in Lille, and was not in a condition to speak to investigators.

The official said no other arrests have been made over Wednesday’s attack, which injured six soldiers. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Police have identified the chief suspect as 37-year-old Algerian Hamou Benlatreche, known to police as a suspect in minor crimes but not as someone with radical beliefs. Benlatreche was arrested in northern France and police said officers opened fire to subdue him.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?