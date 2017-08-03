501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Siemens reports profit up,…

Siemens reports profit up, extends CEO’s contract

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 1:43 am 08/03/2017 01:43am
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Industrial equipment maker Siemens AG says net profit for the most recent quarter rose 7 percent to 1.46 billion euros ($1.72 billion) — and announced an extension of CEO Joe Kaeser’s contract until 2021.

Profit in the April-June period rose despite costs for the company’s merger of its wind power business with Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA.

Orders fell 6 percent due to fewer big-ticket jobs, particularly in wind power and the company’s power and gas business. Revenue rose 8 percent to 21.41 billion euros.

Board Chairman Gerhard Cromme said Thursday that extending Kaeser’s tenure would ensure continuity in the company’s Vision 2020 program aimed at streamlining the company’s structure and focusing it growing fields of business.

Siemens businesses include trains, power generation and transmission equipment, and medical imaging devices.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?