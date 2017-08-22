501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Several fires raging on…

Several fires raging on Croatia’s Adriatic coast

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 7:50 am 08/22/2017 07:50am
Share

ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — Several wildfires are raging on the Croatian Adriatic coast, reaching some homes and prompting evacuations of dozens of villagers.

Officials said Tuesday that strong winds are spreading the blazes, making it difficult for firefighters to operate.

Firefighting planes have been called to fight the pine forest fire near the resorts of Sibenik and Zadar. Fires also raged on the islands of Hvar and Brac.

The main highway from the capital, Zagreb, to the port of Split was closed briefly.

Croatian officials are warning that some of the blazes, which have hampered the summer tourist season, have been intentionally set by irresponsible tourists and residents.

Seven people, mostly teenagers, were arrested Monday on suspicion of triggering a huge fire near the central coast that was put under control overnight.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?