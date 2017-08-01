501.5
Searing Vienna heat triggers ban on horse carriage rides

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 11:37 am 08/01/2017 11:37am
In this photo taken June 26, 2017 a Fiaker coach drives through the old town in Vienna, Austria. Officials have imposed a ban on horse carriage rides in the Austrian capital, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, due to searing temperatures. A city ordinance gives carriage horses the day off once temperatures reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit.) (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

VIENNA (AP) — Viennese tourists will have to do without one of the city’s most popular attractions for at least a day.

Officials have imposed a ban on horse carriage rides in the Austrian capital due to searing temperatures.

A city ordinance gives carriage horses the day off once temperatures reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit.) That mark was surpassed early Tuesday afternoon, with even higher temperatures forecast until the evening.

Temperatures are projected to pass the 35-degree mark at least twice more before cooler weather sets in after the weekend.

