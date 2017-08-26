501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Search suspended for 8…

Search suspended for 8 missing in Switzerland landslide

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 7:12 am 08/26/2017 07:12am
Share
A rocky mudslide rushes towards the village of Bondo, Graubuenden in southern Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, after it was already hit by one on Wednesday. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police on Saturday indefinitely suspended their search for eight people who went missing in the first of two landslides that sent rocks, mud and debris into a Swiss Alpine village.

“All hints indicate that the missing persons were in the area of the first landslide on Wednesday,” Graubuenden kanton (state) police spokeswoman Sandra Scianguetta said.

More than 100 rescue workers have been looking for the four Germans, two Swiss and two Austrians since a landslide on Wednesday devastated the small village of Bondo near the Italian border.

The hikers had set off separately or in pairs and were believed to have been in the area of the mudslide.

A second mudslide on Friday hit houses in an area of Bondo that was already sealed off and evacuated because of the first.

Scianguetta said the possibility of more rock falls and mudslides posing a danger to the rescue teams was a factor in the decision to suspend the search.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?