501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Scores treated after mystery…

Scores treated after mystery ‘chemical haze’ hits UK coast

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 4:42 am 08/28/2017 04:42am
Share

LONDON (AP) — More than 100 people have been treated for streaming eyes, sore throats and breathing problems after a chemical haze spread over a stretch of the southern England coastline.

The emergency services say they are working to establish the origin of the mist, which sent people fleeing from the beach and cliffs at Birling Gap, a coastal beauty spot about 60 miles (100 kms) south of London.

Life boats were dispatched to help clear people from beaches, and Eastbourne District General Hospital said it had treated more than 130 people after Sunday’s incident.

The cause of the haze has not been determined. Pollution has been known to drift to Britain from industrial units in France.

Sussex Police said Monday that “this was an isolated incident and is not expected to recur.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?