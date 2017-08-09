501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Scientists name prehistoric croc…

Scientists name prehistoric croc after Lemmy from Motorhead

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:41 am 08/09/2017 09:41am
Share
FILE - This June 26, 2015 file photo shows Motorhead bassist Lemmy Kilmister performing on the Pyramid stage during Glastonbury Music Festival at Worthy Farm, Glastonbury, England. London's Natural History Museum announced Aug. 8, 2017, that scientists have named a prehistoric crocodile after Kilmister. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Scientists have named a prehistoric crocodile described as “one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the earth” after late Motorhead frontman and British heavy metal icon Lemmy Kilmister.

London’s Natural History Museum says the fossil of what’s now known as Lemmysuchus obtusidens was dug up in England in the early 20th century but was incorrectly categorized with other sea crocodiles found in the area.

Researchers recently took another look at the specimen and gave it a new classification and a scientific name of its own.

The fossil is housed at the museum. Curator Lorna Steel suggested it be named after Kilmister, who died in 2015. She says in a statement that “we’d like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Music News National News Science News Trending Now World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?