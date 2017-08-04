501.5
Russian opposition leader’s extended probation clouds plans

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 10:18 am 08/04/2017 10:18am
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny listens in the court room in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The court ruled Thursday that Navalny and his associates Leonid Volkov and Nikolai Lyaskin violated the law and should pay fines ranging from 250,000 to 300,000 rubles ($4,140-$4,960). (Evgeny Feldman/Navalny Campaign via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has extended probation for opposition leader Alexei Navalny by one year, a sentence that should bar him from running for office until at least 2021.

Navalny, the driving force behind large anti-corruption protests across Russia this year, is campaigning to run for president next year.

He was convicted of fraud in 2013 and 2014 after trials that supporters characterized as politically motivated.

Navalny was given a 5-year suspended prison sentence along with 1½ years’ probation this year after a retrial of one of the cases.

A court in Moscow on Friday granted a motion filed by penitentiary officials who asked for Navalny to be kept on probation a year longer, until December 2020.

The officials argued that he has repeatedly violated the terms of his suspended sentence.

