501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Russian tycoon Abramovich and…

Russian tycoon Abramovich and third wife announce split

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:44 am 08/07/2017 11:44am
Share
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. According to a joint statement Monday Aug. 7, 2017, 50-year old Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and his wife Dasha Zhukova have announced their impending divorce, after ten years together. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and his wife, art collector Dasha Zhukova, have announced they are splitting up.

The couple said in a joint statement Monday they had “made the difficult decision to separate” after 10 years together.

The 50-year-old Abramovich and 36-year-old Zhukova have two children and founded the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, Russia’s most prominent modern art museum. The Moscow museum hosts popular exhibits and become one of the most-visited art venues in the Russian capital.

The couple said in the statement that they remain “close friends, parents, and partners” and would continue to work together on Garage and the New Holland Island cultural hub in St. Petersburg.

The Russian edition of Forbes magazine this year estimated Abramovich to be worth $9.1 billion. He also owns English soccer club Chelsea, which won the Premier League last season.

Abramovich was married twice before and has five children with his second wife. He is notoriously media shy, and it wasn’t even known for many years that he and Zhukova were married.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?