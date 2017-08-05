501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Russian miner rescued from…

Russian miner rescued from flooded mine, 8 still missing

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 11:11 am 08/05/2017 11:11am
Share
In this handout photo taken on Friday Aug. 4, 2017 released by ALROSA diamond mining company shows a group of rescuers at the the Mir diamond mine, one of Alrosa's largest diamond deposits in Mirny, in Yakutsk region in Siberia, Russia. Russian officials say more then dozen people are missing inside a flooded the Mir diamond mine in Siberia. (ALROSA diamond mining company via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say they have rescued a miner trapped by a flood in a Siberian diamond mine and are searching for eight others still missing.

Water surged into the Mir mine in Siberia on Friday while 151 people were down in the pit. Most were quickly evacuated, but nine remained unaccounted for.

Russian Emergencies Ministry says one of those missing was rescued on Saturday and hospitalized. About 300 salvage workers have continued looking for the others.

The cause of the flooding wasn’t immediately clear, and state investigators have opened a probe to see if safely rules were being followed at the mine.

The mine’s owner, state-controlled company Alrosa, has the world’s largest rough diamond reserves. The Mir mine is one of its main deposits.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?