Russian flight attendant sues Aeroflot for discrimination

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 4:48 am 08/22/2017 04:48am
In this photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, Aeroflot flight attendant Yevgeniya Magurina is reflected in a mirror as she shows her uniform during an interview with the Associated Press in Lobnya, outside Moscow, Russia. The Moscow City Court is to due to rule in the case of two flight attendants who are suing Russia's flagship airline for taking them off the prestigious long-haul flights because of their looks. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court is due to rule in the case of a flight attendant who is suing Russia’s flagship airline, Aeroflot. She says she was taken off sought-after long-haul international flights because of her looks.

The Moscow City Court is expected to rule Tuesday on Yevgeniya Magurina’s claim that she has been sidelined in an apparent drive to make the cabin crew younger and more physically attractive.

Aeroflot has denied her claims.

Magurina submitted pay slips showing that she stopped receiving bonus pay, roughly 20 percent of her salary, after she asked for a larger-sized uniform, and that she was no longer assigned the role of senior steward. Magurina is seeking $8,500 in damages and wants the court to rule that the company’s regulations on clothing sizes are discriminatory.

