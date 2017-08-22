501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Russia says European leaders…

Russia says European leaders support truce in east Ukraine

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 6:07 pm 08/22/2017 06:07pm
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have spoken in support of a new attempt to secure a lasting cease-fire for eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin says in a statement that Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine and Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke in a conference call Tuesday and welcomed a plan to try to ensure a lasting cease-fire timed to the beginning of the new school year.

It says they also expressed support for the February 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine, which was brokered by France and Germany. The deal helped reduce the scale of hostilities in eastern Ukraine that erupted following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, but frequent clashes have continued and a political settlement has stalled.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?