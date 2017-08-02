501.5
Russia reserving right for more retaliatory steps on US

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 4:13 pm 08/02/2017 04:13pm
FILE - In this July 28, 2017, file photo, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, with a monument to Russian revolutionary workers in the foreground. President Donald Trump on Aug. 2, signed what he called a "seriously flawed" bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, pressured by his Republican Party not to move on his own toward a warmer relationship with Moscow in light of Russian actions. Moscow has responded to a White House announcement that Trump intended to sign the bill, by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is reserving the right to take further retaliatory measures in response to a sanctions bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The statement contrasts with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s earlier statement that “retaliatory measures already have been taken” — a reference to Moscow ordering the U.S. to steeply cut its number of diplomatic personnel in Russia and closing a U.S. recreational retreat.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that “we naturally reserve the right for other countermeasures.”

It says the bill Trump signed reflects a “short-sighted and dangerous” attempt to cast Russia as an enemy and would erode global stability.

The ministry added that “no threats or attempts to pressure Russia will force it to change its course or give up its national interests.”

