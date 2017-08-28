501.5
Russia: 3 killed in retirement home fire in Siberia

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators say at least three people have died in a fire at a retirement home in Siberia.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that 34 people have been evacuated to safety after the private retirement home in the city of Krasnoyarsk caught fire early Monday.

Officials said the fire started in an adjacent building and moved to the main building. The Tass news agency quoted local investigators saying that the fire might have started from a nearby bathhouse.

Poor safety regulations have been blamed for fires at retirement homes in Russia, which are not unusual.

