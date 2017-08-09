501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Rotor blades fell off…

Rotor blades fell off German military chopper as it crashed

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:06 am 08/09/2017 10:06am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Defense Ministry says the main rotor blades fell off one of its military helicopters as it plunged to the ground in northern Mali last month, killing both crewmembers, but said it was too early to blame the blades for causing the accident.

The Tiger helicopter was taking part in U.N. peacekeeping activities. Germany suspended flights with similar helicopters pending the crash investigation.

Defense Ministry spokesman Jens Flosdorff says Wednesday “we believe the aircraft unexpectedly entered into a steep descent and then hit the ground after ten seconds.”

Flosdorff said “the main rotor blades came off the helicopter during this falling phase” but added: “I’d warn against hasty conclusions in one direction or the other.”

Germany is in touch with countries, including France and Spain, whose militaries use the helicopter.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?