Rooney scores as Everton beats Stoke 1-0 in Premier League

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 12:07 pm 08/12/2017 12:07pm
Everton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Stoke City during the English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney marked his first Premier League game back at boyhood club Everton by scoring in a 1-0 win over Stoke on Saturday.

Rooney headed home a right-wing cross in first-half injury time to score 4,869 days after his last goal for Everton before joining Manchester United, where he became one of English soccer’s most decorated players.

It was the 31-year-old striker’s 199th Premier League goal.

Rooney had already played twice for Everton since his sentimental return to Goodison Park, but didn’t score in either of the Europa League qualifying matches.

