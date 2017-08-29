501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Rome to reduce night-time…

Rome to reduce night-time water pressure to ease drought

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 4:37 am 08/29/2017 04:37am
Share

ROME (AP) — Rome’s water utility is planning to reduce water pressure in factories and buildings across the capital in its latest effort to combat the effects of a nationwide drought that has parched reservoirs and wreaked havoc on Italian agriculture.

Acea said the night-time reductions would begin in September, when Romans return en masse from vacation.

Italy has suffered a drought across the country this summer, with 70 percent less rain falling on Rome than average. Compounding the problem in Rome were years of neglect on its leaky acqueducts, which lose about 40 percent of water before reaching consumers.

Acea said Monday that 1,300 leaks had been repaired.

Italian farm lobby Coldiretti estimates more than 2 billion euros in losses nationwide due to the drought.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?