Romanian PM sends auditors to beleaguered national airline

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 8:52 am 08/21/2017 08:52am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s premier has sent auditors to Romania’s national airline Tarom after it reported significant losses for the first half of the year.

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose dispatched officials to Tarom Monday after criticizing managers for a 104 million-lei ($26.6 million) loss for the first six months.

Media reported Tarom’s managing director Eugen Davidoiu resigned Monday. Tudose’s office and the transportation ministry did not immediately confirm the reports.

Commenting at the weekend on what he termed Tarom’s “historical loss,” Tudose said the airline won’t be sold or closed down but that something needed to be done “because it’s a national symbol.” It needs to “become profitable,” he added.

Davidoiu, who has held the post since February, said he doubted an audit would reveal irregularities during his tenure. Tarom has 2,000 employees.

