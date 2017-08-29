Romanian, Egyptian ministers discuss migration, terrorism

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The foreign ministers of Romania and Egypt on Tuesday met to discuss ways to manage the flow of migrants, fighting terrorism and resolving conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Romanian Minister Teodor Melescanu said that “Romania opposes all forms of terrorism and fundamentalism” after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Bucharest.

Shoukry said his country has made efforts “to ensure security and stability in the Mediterranean region.” It was the first visit by an Egyptian foreign minister to Romania in seven years.

Egypt is an important strategic partner for the European Union in countering terrorism and limiting the flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa across the sea to Europe.

Melescanu said Romania offered Egypt advice on fighting corruption and improving its electoral process.

Romania and Egypt signed three agreements on Tuesday to enhance cooperation, including an agreement that scraps visa requirements for those with diplomatic and special passports, and an accord to promote tourism to each country.

Melescanu said the two countries could boost trade and cooperation in the energy sector, the petrol industry, IT and agriculture.

