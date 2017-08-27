501.5
Romania: Protests held in 6 cities over judicial changes

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 3:16 pm 08/27/2017 03:16pm
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — More than 1,000 people have participated in protests in Romania’s capital and other cities to show opposition to against proposed changes to the judicial system.

Demonstrators gathered outside government offices in Bucharest on Sunday called the ruling Social Democratic Party “the red plague” and yelled “A government of thieves and Mafioso!”

People took to the streets in half a dozen cities around the country to protest the proposals submitted by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

Toader recommended having the president no longer appoint the general prosecutor and the chief anti-corruption prosecutor, a main function of Romania’s presidency.

He also suggested a process to punish prosecutors and judges for erroneous rulings and prosecutions.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has criticized the proposal. Protesters said it would slow efforts to root out corruption.

