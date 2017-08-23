501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romania: proposed changes to…

Romania: proposed changes to justice system cause alarm

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 8:58 am 08/23/2017 08:58am
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s justice minister has presented a package of proposed changes to the judicial system which would limit the role of the president in naming key officials. Critics say it could weaken anti-corruption efforts.

Minister Tudorel Toader said Wednesday the president should no longer appoint the general prosecutor and the chief anti-corruption prosecutor. He also suggested prosecutors and judges should face punishment for erroneous rulings and prosecutions.

Magistrates being investigated for wrongdoing would no longer be probed by the anti-corruption agency but by the general prosecutor’s office.

Romania’s current president and his predecessor, both political rivals of the governing party, have championed anti-corruption efforts.

Anti-corruption group Platform Romania 100 said the proposals put the independence of the justice system “in grave danger.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?