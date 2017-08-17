501.5
Romania: Orthodox synod meets to discuss bishop sex scandal

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 5:43 am 08/17/2017 05:43am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Holy Synod of Romania’s Orthodox Church is meeting to discuss what action to take against a bishop who was seen on video engaging in sexual acts with a male student.

The Bishop of Husi, Corneliu Barladeanu, is currently suspended and claims the film is doctored.

The two-day meeting which began Thursday is the first time in its 92-year history that the synod has gathered to decide on action to take in a sex scandal.

Church spokesman Vasile Banescu told The Associated Press: “The message is that you should not be ordained if your moral behavior does not meet church standards.”

Another priest was defrocked last month for having sex with a student. The two scandals have forced the Romanian Orthodox Church, to which more than 85 percent of Romanians belong, to publicly confront the issue.

