Rolling Stones guitarist feared the worst with cancer call

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 8:19 am 08/06/2017 08:19am
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday March 25, 2016, Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood performs during a Rolling Stones concert in Havana, Cuba. In an interview published in a British newspaper Sunday Aug. 6, 2017, 70-year old Wood reveals that he recently underwent an emergency operation after being diagnosed with lung cancer, and quoted as saying "There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains - time to say goodbye." A doctor made the cancer diagnosis when the former hellraiser underwent routine health tests before the upcoming Rolling Stones tour. (AP Photo/Enric Marti, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has revealed that he feared the worst after being diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year.

The 70-year-old guitarist says he thought it might be “time to say goodbye,” after a doctor performing routine tests offered the news that he “had this supernova burning away on my left lung.” The musician says he just told the doctor to get it out of him.

Wood told The Mail on Sunday that he had decided not to have chemotherapy if results turned out to be bad. He says he decided, “I wasn’t going to lose my hair. This hair wasn’t going anywhere.”

He thanked doctors in May for treating a small lesion in his lung and will undergo checks every three months.

