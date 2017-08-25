Robin van Persie back in Dutch team for World Cup qualifiers

501.5
By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 6:22 am 08/25/2017 06:22am
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat has recalled veteran striker Robin van Persie for crucial World Cup qualifiers against France and Bulgaria.

Fenerbahce forward Van Persie played the last of his 101 internationals in October 2015. The 34-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United star is the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer with 50 goals.

The Dutch need him to start finding the net again. After six matches, the Netherlands is third in Group A, three points behind Sweden, which leads the group on goal difference from France. Only the winner is guaranteed a place at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The Netherlands plays France on Thursday in Saint-Denis and returns to Amsterdam to take on Bulgaria on Sept. 3.

