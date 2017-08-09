501.5
Report: 4 gunned down in apparent mafia hit in Italy

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:09 pm 08/09/2017 01:09pm
Plain clothes police officers search the area around a car where they found the body of a man who, according to Italian news agency ANSA, was among 4 people killed by gunmen in an apparent Mafia hit, near Foggia, in the southern Italian region of Puglia, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. ANSA quoted investigators as saying the first two victims were killed when another car carrying four or five people drove up alongside it and opened fire, while the other two victims were brothers who apparently witnessed the murders and were chased down by the killers and shot to death. (Franco Cautillo/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Italian news agency ANSA says gunmen have killed 4 people in apparent Mafia hit in the southern region of Puglia. Police said the first two victims were killed Wednesday when another car carrying four or five people drove up alongside it and opened fire.

ANSA quoted investigators as saying the other two victims were brothers who apparently witnessed the murders and were chased down by the killers and shot to death.

Video of the scene shot by ANSA shows a black VW Beetle on the side of the road with its rear window shot out and a body strewn on the ground nearby. The shooting happened near an abandoned train station in the town of San Marco in Lamis in the Foggia Province.

