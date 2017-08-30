Renowned Hungarian film director Karoly Makk dies at 91

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Karoly Makk, one of Hungary’s greatest film directors whose “Cats’ Play” was nominated for an Oscar in 1975, has died. He was 91.

The Szechenyi Academy of Letters and Arts said Makk, who had been its president since 2011, died Wednesday. It didn’t give a cause of death.

Makk’s film “Love,” one of the best films about the aftermath of the failed 1956 anti-Soviet uprising, won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1971. Between 1955 and 1987, six of his films, including “Liliomfi,” ”Another Way” and “The Last Manuscript,” were nominated for the top Palme d’Or award at Cannes.

Makk was born on Dec. 22, 1925, in the town of Berettyoujfalu in eastern Hungary, where his parents owned a cinema.

Information about survivors wasn’t immediately available.

