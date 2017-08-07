501.5
Red Cross says 186 migrants storm Spanish border post

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 4:21 am 08/07/2017 04:21am
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Red Cross says it has tended to 186 migrants who stormed a pedestrian border post to enter Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

Attempts to cross by force at pedestrian border posts are unusual as they are normally heavily policed. The thousands of sub-Saharan African migrants living illegally in Morocco normally try to scale the border fences surrounding Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s other North African enclave, in their bid to enter Europe.

Ceuta’s Red Cross tweeted that four migrants were taken to a city hospital for injuries after the crossing early Monday.

Spain’s Europa Press news agency said one police officer was injured.

Comment from the Interior Ministry in Ceuta was not immediately available.

On entering, the migrants head for temporary migrant accommodation centers. They are eventually repatriated or let go.

