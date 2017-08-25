501.5
Real Sociedad beats Villarreal 3-0 for 2nd Liga win in a row

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 6:30 pm 08/25/2017 06:30pm
MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad’s impressive start to the season continued with a convincing 3-0 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league on Friday.

Willian Jose, Xabi Prieto and Juanmi scored in the first half to give the hosts their second consecutive victory to open the league.

The result at Anoeta Stadium put Real Sociedad provisionally at the top of the standings.

Villarreal dropped to last place.

“We need to change our mentality,” Villarreal defender Alvaro Gonzalez said. “We are not playing with the right attitude.”

Villarreal goalkeeper Andres Fernandez hurt his knee while trying to prevent Real Sociedad’s third goal and had to leave the game.

Real Sociedad midfielder Prieto was honored before the match for his 500th appearance with the club.

NEW HOME

Real Betis debuted its remodeled Benito Villamarin Stadium with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Celta.

Maxi Gomez put the visitors ahead early in the first half but Betis rallied with goals by Sergio Leon before halftime and Zouhair Feddal late in the game.

Betis added nearly 10,000 seats to the Benito Villamarin, which has complete seating sections all around the pitch.

