Putin visiting Hungary, attending World Judo Championships

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 12:33 pm 08/28/2017 12:33pm
FILE - This is a Sunday, Aug. 31, 2014 file photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, as he poses for a photo with athletes while attending the Judo World Cup in the city of Chelyabinsk in Siberia, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to be visiting Hungary on Monday Aug. 28, 2017 for the second time this year to attend the World Judo Championships being held in Budapest. (Alexei Druzhinin, RIA Novosti, Presidential Press Service/File via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Hungary for the second time this year on Monday, attending the World Judo Championships being held in Budapest.

Putin, who made an official trip to Hungary in February, sat in a VIP box at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other officials.

Discussions between the two leaders were expected to center on energy issues, such as Russia’s construction of new reactors for Hungary’s Soviet-built nuclear power plant and Hungarian imports of natural gas from Russia.

Hungarian opposition parties protested Putin’s trip amid concerns that Orban has become too close to the Russian leader. Orban used to be highly critical of Russian influence in the region.

Activists from the Together party blew whistles as Putin’s motorcade arrived at the arena and held up a banner in the stands reading “We Won’t Be A Russian Colony” before police escorted them out of the building.

A few supporters of Momentum, a new party whose recent campaign led Budapest to withdraw its bid for the 2024 Olympic Games, donned Putin masks and wore T-shirts with the slogan “Let’s go freedom of speech, let’s go Hungarians.”

Critics say the nuclear project is rife with corruption risks and increases Hungary’s dependency on Moscow.

“Putin is looking for colonies in the former Soviet bloc, not allies,” political activist Gabor Vago said. “Only Russia benefits from the nuclear deal, which ties Hungary for decades to an obsolete technology.”

Russia has loaned Hungary 10 billion euros ($11.9 billion) for the nuclear development plan, an amount expected to cover about 80 percent of the costs.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Sports World News
