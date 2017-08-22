Prominent theater director detained in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top investigative body said Tuesday it has detained one of Russia’s most prominent theater directors and is pressing charges of embezzlement against him.

Serebrennikov, known for bold productions that poke fun at Russia’s growing social conservatism, is one of Russia’s most venerated theater directors whose work spans from drama to opera.

Kirill Serebrennikov is suspected of embezzling 68 million rubles ($1.1 million) of government funds that were earmarked for a production at his theater, the Investigative Committee, which looks into high-profile crimes, said in a statement.

The 47-year-old director was briefly detained and questioned in May but the investigators stopped short of saying they suspect he was involved. The theater’s accountant and one senior manager are in custody and another manager is under house arrest pending the probe. Russia media reported earlier this month that the accountant had testified against the director.

Serebrennikov has denied any wrongdoing. His supporters have dismissed the investigation as payback from the Kremlin’s conservative circles for his pithy satire of Russian officialdom.

Serebrennikov’s productions have been sold out for years. While he was known to enjoy support and protection of liberal-leaning government officials, he has often been the target of conservative activists and politicians.

In July, the legendary Bolshoi Theater canceled a much anticipated ballet directed by Serebrennikov just three days before the opening night, a development that got many in Moscow’s art scene to speak of a return to censorship. The Bolshoi denied reports that the show had been scrapped because of its frank portrayal of the protagonist dancer’s gay relationships.

