Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 4:26 am 08/30/2017 04:26am
LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace.

The engagement at the Sunken Garden will allow the young royals, including William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, to honor Diana’s work with charities. The garden has been planted in white and dedicated to the princess.

The royals will meet with representatives from Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission and other charities the princess supported. Diana’s children have promised to carry on her work with charity.

The weeks before the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers “the People’s Princess” and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.

