Princes William and Harry speak candidly about Diana’s death

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 6:13 am 08/23/2017 06:13am
LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry have spoken candidly about the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in an interview marking 20 years since she was killed in a car crash.

The princes told the BBC of their shock at hearing about the car accident and how Queen Elizabeth II tried to give them time to mourn in private.

Prince Harry appears to confirm that it was Prince Charles who told his sons of Diana’s death, adding that he was “there for us.” Harry says he was in a state of “disbelief” while his brother describes feeling “completely numb.”

The princes have spoken out for a series of programs in the run up to the Aug. 31 anniversary. The documentary “Diana, 7 Days” chronicles the week after the princess’ death in 1997.

