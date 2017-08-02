501.5
Prince Philip, 96, retires after decades of memorable gaffes

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 4:02 am 08/02/2017 04:02am
FILE - In this Thursday, June, 16, 2011 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse drawn carriage in the parade ring on the third day, traditionally known as Ladies Day, of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England. Britain's Prince Philip on Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017 retires from solo official duties. Over the decades he has become renowned for his stalwart support of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — At the age of 96, Britain’s Prince Philip is retiring from solo official duties. Over the decades he has become renowned for his stalwart support of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II — and his blunt and sometimes offensive remarks. Here are a few of his memorable quotes:

1969:

“What do you gargle with, pebbles?” — to singer Tom Jones.

“I declare this thing open, whatever it is” — on a visit to Canada.

___

1992:

“Oh no, I might catch some ghastly disease” — when asked to stroke a koala in Australia.

___

1995:

“How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test?” — to a Scottish driving instructor.

___

2000:

“It’s a vast waste of space” — at a reception for the opening of the new British Embassy in Berlin.

___

2010:

“Do you have a pair of knickers made out of this?”— pointing to a tartan and addressing Scottish Conservative leader Annabel Goldie at a papal reception in Edinburgh.

