501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Prague zoo: Quintuplet cheetah…

Prague zoo: Quintuplet cheetah cubs doing well

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 5:42 am 08/03/2017 05:42am
Share
One of the newly born cheetah quintuplets is licked by its mother Savannah at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The five cubs, three male and two female, were born on May 15, 2017. Scientists say every cheetah cub is critical to saving the species, which is threatened with extinction in the wild. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — The Prague Zoo says five cheetah cubs that were recently born in the park are doing well.

The zoo said Thursday the quintuplets — three male and two female — have survived the most critical period after their May 15 birth and that their mother, 6-year-old Savannah, is taking good care of them.

Cheetahs are the fastest animals on land but also are vulnerable to diseases. Scientists say every cub is critical to saving the species, which is threatened with extinction in the wild.

It was the second birth for Savannah, who gave birth to quadruplets in 2014. In both cases, five-year-old Ben was the father. The cubs have not yet been named.

Visitors will have the first chance to see them on Aug. 26.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Latest News Life & Style Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?