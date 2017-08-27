501.5
Pope laments “persecutions” of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 7:13 am 08/27/2017 07:13am
Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is decrying persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and praying they receive “full rights.”

The pontiff said Sunday there was “sad news about the persecution of the religious minority of our Rohingya brothers.”

Thousands of Rohingya are trying to flee into Bangladesh after escalated deadly violence at home. Last week, Rohingya militants attacked police and border outposts, and security forces responded.

Francis asked the faithful in St. Peter’s Square to pray that God “saves them” and they receive help.

A Myanmar bishop recently said Francis will “most likely” visit Myanmar, while the Vatican has said only a pilgrimage is being considered.

Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi has blasted the Rohingya militant attacks as a bid to undermine efforts to “build peace and harmony in Rakhine state.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

