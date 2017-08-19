501.5
Police separate some 500 neo-Nazis, opponents at Berlin demo

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 6:05 am 08/19/2017 06:05am
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Aug. 21, 2004, Neo-Nazi sympathisers demonstrate prior to the beginning of a commemoration march for Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess in the northeastern Bavarian town of Wunsiedel where Hess is buried. Police in Berlin have given far-right extremists permission to hold a 500-strong rally commemorating the death of Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess in the city’s western district of Spandau over the upcoming weekend, Friday Aug. 18, 2017.(AP Photo/FILE)

BERLIN (AP) — Some 500 far-right extremists are staging a march in Berlin in honor of the 30th anniversary of the death of top Nazi Rudolf Hess.

About 500 counter-demonstrators gathered nearby the Saturday parade in the Spandau district, separated by hundreds of heavily armored police.

Berlin police spokesman Carsten Mueller told The Associated Press that authorities have imposed a number of restrictions on Saturday’s march to ensure it passes peacefully.

Police have told organizers they can march, but they’re not allowed to glorify Hess, who died at Spandau prison. The neo-Nazis are allowed to bring banners: but only one for every 50 participants.

