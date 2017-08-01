501.5
Poles commemorate Warsaw Uprising on 73rd anniversary

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 6:13 am 08/01/2017 06:13am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles are marking the 73rd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, a doomed revolt against Nazi Germany during World War II that President Donald Trump paid homage to during his recent visit to Poland.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda laid a wreath in the Warsaw district of Wola, the site of one of the worst massacres of Polish civilians at German hands during the occupation, with more events to follow.

The Warsaw Uprising broke out August 1, 1944, with Polish insurgents taking up arms against the powerful German forces. They held out for 63 days before the Germans crushed the revolt.

Some 200,000 Poles were killed and the Germans destroyed most of Warsaw in retaliation.

During a July 6 visit to Warsaw, Trump paid homage to the “desperate struggle to overthrow oppression.”

