Philippines says 7-year-old boy missing in Spain van attack

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Philippines government says a child missing after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona is the 7-year-old son of a Filipino woman who had been living in Australia.

The Philippines’ Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Arriola said in a statement on Saturday that the 43-year-old Filipino woman was seriously injured in Thursday’s attack. She had been based in Australia for the past three or four years.

Arriola says the woman and her son were in Barcelona to attend the wedding of a cousin from the Philippines.

Arriola says the woman’s British husband is en route to Barcelona to help find his son. Arriola says the boy was separated from his mother during the attack.

Australia’s prime minister has urged people to pray for the child.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.