Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 5:37 pm 08/05/2017 05:37pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — American Airlines says 10 people on a flight from Greece to Philadelphia were injured during severe turbulence.

The airline says Flight 759 was heading to the city from Athens with 287 passengers and a dozen crew members Saturday when it briefly encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing. American says the fasten seat belt sign was on at the time.

After the flight landed at 3:10 p.m., three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hospital for evaluation. There was no immediate word on their injuries or whether any would be admitted.

American says it wants to “thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe.”

