PETA’s ‘Lettuce ladies’ promote vegan eating in Romania

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 10:06 am 08/14/2017 10:06am
A man grimaces walking by the "Lettuce Ladies", a group of PETA activists, during an event promoting a vegan lifestyle, downtown Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Aug. 4, 2017. Two PETA vegan ambassadors distributed vegan food to passers by in the Romanian capital, the latest stop in a tour including the United States, Russia and Turkey aimed at promoting a vegan lifestyle. The sign reads in Romanian 'start fresh: become vegan' (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) ROMANIA OUT

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals group is promoting a vegan lifestyle in the Romanian capital with its ambassadors known as the “Lettuce Ladies.”

Two young women dressed in bikinis adorned with bright green leaves handed out vegan sandwiches in Bucharest on Monday.

They carried signs in Romanian and English saying: “Start Fresh: Go Vegan.” They attracted attention, though some passers-by looked puzzled.

The animal rights group is promoting vegan eating in different countries. They recent visited Moscow and Saint Petersburg in Russia and will also travel to Istanbul. They have also visited China and Cuba.

Many Christian orthodox Romanians consume vegan food for religious reasons in the weeks prior to a religious festival such as Christmas or a saint’s day.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

